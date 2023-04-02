Kejriwal a coward with assembly heroism: Himanta

Udalguri: On Sunday, Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, spoke out against his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal's remarks at a rally in Guwahati, labelling Kejriwal a "coward" whose "heroism" is limited to the assembly.

Sarma criticised Kejriwal for failing to mention the BJP leader's alleged corruption claims in the Delhi Assembly, which the leader is said to have made.

He'd accused me of corruption in the Delhi Assembly, but he's immune from punishment under the law. I dared him to make the same accusations outside the House, and said I'd meet him there if he tried to bring me to court.—Inputs from Agencies