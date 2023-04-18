  • Today is: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Kedarnath yatra: Maximum 13,000 pilgrims per day to visit Himalayan shrine

Kathmandu: On April 25, the beginning of the yearly pilgrimage to the Himalayan temple in Uttarakhand, the number of visitors per day is limited to 13,000.

Rudraprayag District Magistrate (DM) Mayur Dikshit said during a press conference on Tuesday that the government has imposed a daily maximum of 13,000 pilgrims for Kedarnath this season, adding that a token system has also been created for the comfort of the pilgrims.

Dikshit and the SP of Rudraprayag, Vishakha Ashok Bhadane, held a press conference together to discuss preparations for the next yatra.—Inputs from Agencies

