Kausani Is Ready To Celebrate Christmas And Thirty First, Still Waiting For Tourists

Bageshwar / Kausani (The Hawk): Kausani is ready for Christmas and year end celebrations. Hotel, resort businessmen have made all arrangements to woo the tourists. Preparations have been made to woo tourists through campfire, music system, Kumaoni cuisine, but due to less online booking than expected, the tourism city is not showing any kind of celebration.

Before the covid period, Kausani used to be full of domestic and foreign tourists in the months of December and January. However, due to no effect of covid this year, a good number of tourists reached Kausani. Due to the movement of tourists throughout the year, the hoteliers are hopeful of better business in Christmas and New Year, but the hotel operators seem to be apprehensive as the movement has not started in Kausani upto this time.

Hotel Association President Balwant Singh Negi says that only 40 percent online booking has been done so far. All preparations including campfire, music, Kumaoni cuisine have been made to welcome the tourists. All possible facilities will be provided to the tourists coming here.

Manoj Arora, state vice-president of the hotelier and trade association, says that about 70 percent of the rooms have been booked at his place. However, due to expensive air service and fog in the plains about 70 percent of the rooms are booked here. Hotel businessman Puran Singh Dosad says that a slight movement has started vrewing Christmas and Thirty First, but Raunak is awaited. It is expected that in the coming days the rate of arrival of tourists will increase and business will also be good. Traders are happy with the clear weather the tourists coming to Kausani can see the long mountain ranges of the Himalayas. There is fog in the morning, but the amazing view of the setting sun in the evening is is a sight to watch. Enjoying the campfire in the cool evenings and celebrating thirty first with loud music, Kausani can make your trip a memorable one.