Kashmiri students want Shah to investigate AMU attacks

Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh (The Hawk): In a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, the Aligarh-based Jammu & Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) also called for a "time-bound enquiry" into the recurring harassment of Kashmiri students in order to determine the "facts and malicious objectives" underlying the harassment.

"The AMU administration needs to launch criminal procedures against people who are participating in targeted harassment of Kashmiri students," said Nasir Khuehami, convenor of the JKSA.

A fictitious video purporting to show Kashmiri students being attacked by a bunch of guys circulated on Tuesday. One of the assailants may be seen in the video carrying a weapon.

SSP Kalanidhi Naithani of Aligarh remarked, "So far, no complaints have been made. The university administration is looking into the incident even though no one has been proven to have been hurt."

According to AMU's deputy proctor, Syed Ali Nawaz Zaidi, "The issue is being investigated. Those seen using weapons or causing trouble on campus will face punishment. It is untrue to claim that Kashmiri students are a target."

The Kashmiri students said that "This is the fourth attack of this kind on Kashmiri students this month. At AMU, there are more than 1,400 Kashmiri students, and we routinely experience abuse. Students break into the Kashmiri students' dorms and assault us over trivial matters."

Aligarh Muslim University students from Kashmir have been demonstrating against alleged harassment on campus for the past three days.

The demonstrations began in response to an event that happened on December 25 in which a Ph.D. scholar from Kashmir was allegedly beaten up by other students for asking them not to play badminton at one in the morning on the hostel grounds.

Jammu & Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) representatives met with Aligarh MP Satish Gautam and asked for "safety and security."

(Inputs from Agencies)