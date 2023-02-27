Kashmiri Pandit shot by terrorists cremated in J-K, LG says killers would be brought to justice

Srinagar: Kashmiri Pandit bank guard Sanjay Sharma was shot dead by terrorists on Sunday, and his funeral was held on Monday in his hometown of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, with the support of his Muslim neighbours.

LG Manoj Sinha has spoken out against the murder, calling it a "very tragic tragedy." He has also promised that the authorities will deal with the perpetrators.

PDP head Mehbooba Mufti visited Sharma's family and questioned the Centre's assertion that militancy has ceased in the union territory, while the BJP conducted protests at many locations in Kashmir over his death.—Inputs from Agencies