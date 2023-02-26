Kashmiri Pandit ATM guard shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama

Srinagar: On Sunday, terrorists in the Pulwama region of Jammu and Kashmir shot and killed a 40-year-old Kashmiri Pandit man as he was walking to a local market, marking yet another targeted death of a member of a minority population in the valley.

Police claimed that at around 11 a.m., Sanjay Sharma, an ATM guard, was shot in the chest at point-blank range less than 100 metres from his home in the Achan region of the south Kashmir district. After being transported to the hospital by bystanders, he later died from his wounds.

His coworkers said that he hadn't been showing up for work lately because people in his community had been terrorised in the past.—Inputs from Agencies