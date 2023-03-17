Kashmir man acting as PMO official ordered to judicial custody, three Gujarat cases against him

Srinagar: On Friday, authorities announced that three cases had been filed against Kiran Bhai Patel in his native state of Gujarat for his role in posing as a PMO official and receiving the perks that came with the job, such as a bulletproof car and dozens of security officers.

His ruse, which fooled security forces in the high-security zone of Jammu and Kashmir, has only just come to light after his detention on March 3. The authorities announced that Patel was taken into custody by the police on Monday and will be spending the next 14 days in prison.

It was earlier this month that the suspected Gujarati con artist's story began to come to light when he visited Kashmir for the third time under the guise of Assistant Director (Strategy and Campaigns) for the Prime Minister's Office in New Delhi.—Inputs from Agencies