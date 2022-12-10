Karnataka welcomes Kharge on AICC chief's first visit

Kalaburagi, Karnataka (The Hawk): A resounding reception greets newly-elected AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge on his debut visit to his home town Kalaburagi after taking over the coveted post, on Saturday.

The Congress and Dalit organisations have made extensive arrangements to give him a regal welcome when he lands here on Saturday. A convention called "Kalyana Kranthi" is being organised by the grand-old party, in which attendees from seven districts and 41 Assembly constituencies will take part.

After taking a special aeroplane from New Delhi to Kalaburagi, Kharge will be transported in a four-kilometer parade.

The party leader will thereafter participate in the convention being held on the N.V. College grounds.

At the convention will be the state director for the party, Randeep Singh Surjewala, the leaders of the opposition, Siddaramaiah, B.K. Hariprasad, and the Karnataka Congress, D.K. Shivkumar.

Political analysts describe the sizable convention as a demonstration of the Congress's political strength in north Karnataka.

Kharge has suffered a humiliating loss in the most recent parliamentary elections to BJP candidate Umesh Jadhav. He thereafter received the nomination to lead the opposition in the Rajya Sabha and later won the AICC President election.

Kharge, a respected figurehead for the underprivileged classes, detests the label "Dalit leader." However, he continues to serve as an inspiration for the state's exploited and oppressed classes.

Following their spectacular victory in the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, the Congress leaders are anticipated to launch a furious attack on the ruling BJP during the convention.

The party must win back the votes of the Dalit and other exploited class groups in the state who switched allegiances to the BJP the previous election.

The Congress leaders will also hit on ruling BJP over its hardline Hindutva agenda. The party will also be given credit for making more space available for SCs and STs.

