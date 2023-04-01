Karnataka JD(S) leader and four-term Lawmaker joins BJP

New Delhi: Janata Dal (Secular) politician and four-term Karnataka Assembly member AT Ramaswamy defected to the ruling BJP on Saturday, citing his admiration for the party's direction and policies.

As Ramaswamy resigned as an MLA, he immediately joined the party. Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's traditional base was the Arkalgud constituency in the Hassan district, which he represented. The BJP has made significant efforts to bolster its standing in the area.

He met with BJP leader JP Nadda and Union Minister Anurag Thakur before officially becoming a member of the party.—Inputs from Agencies