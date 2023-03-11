Kannauj: Facing Harassment, Minor Writes To CM Yogi, Seeks Justice

Kannauj: A 16-year-old girl alleging 'harassment' and 'being forced to convert to marry' has written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pleading for justice, here in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj area, officials said on Friday.

According to the information, alleging inaction by the local police, the victim's family was forced to seek the Chief Minister's intervention to get justice.

Superintendent of police, Kannauj lodged a case after the matter came to light and formed teams to nab the accused.

The incident took place in the Chhibramau Kotwali area of Kannauj.

According to the victim's family, the girl is being subjected to harassment by a man, Saqlain, for the past few days.

"The accused would stalk her on way to school and make inappropriate gestures. The girl reported the matter to her family, who reached the stalker's house and reported his actions," Kunwat Anupam Singh, Superintendent of police, Kannauj said.

It is alleged that the relatives of the accused stood by him and asked her hand in marriage for the accused, they said.

"Emboldened, the accused, who is from the other community, started to pressurize her for conversion and marriage," the official added.

"Police have started an investigation into the matter and registered a case. Strict action will be taken against the accused, "the official added.

—ANI