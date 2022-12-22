Kannada will repel Maha like Indian Army: CM Bommai

Belagavi, Karnataka (The Hawk): Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, responded angrily to the senior leader of Maharashtra Sanjay Raut's remark that his people should invade Karnataka like the Chinese Army, saying that if they do, the Kannada people will force them back like the Indian Army.

Sanjay Raut should be given priority, according to CM Bommai, who was speaking to reporters in Belagavi. He claimed that he always makes controversial remarks.

CM Bommai claimed that the opposition party members in Maharashtra were responsible for the MLA's demand to raise the height of dams and stop water from entering the state.

"We reside in a federal building. Water is not a property of any one state. There is a relationship between the three to four states in which it flows. There are tribunals, the Water Disputes Act, and rulings from the Supreme Court, he said.

"It has never been done, and this kind of remark has never been made. Of course I'm telling them to hold off on saying those things. Stubborn statements are useless. Such actions cannot be taken by anyone. The conversation is merely political, according to CM Bommai.

"The connection between one state and another will always exist. The Supreme Court is hearing the boundary dispute. Let them fight there if they have that much strength. We feel assured. We have a good case and effectively present it under the constitution," he added.

(Inputs from Agencies)