Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case: Ashutosh Bhardwaj granted bail by Delhi court

New Delhi: Ashutosh Bhardwaj, an accused in the hit-and-run case in which a 20-year-old woman was dragged to her death while trapped under a car in the nation's capital, was granted bail on Tuesday by a local court here.

"The applicant or accused Ashutosh is granted bail on executing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with one surety in the like amount...," Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar said.

The court stated that there was insufficient evidence to prove that Bhardwaj had a 'previous meeting of minds' with the other co-accused to commit the act, given that he had not been present in the car at the time of the occurrence and his role had become apparent only afterwards. After a Metropolitan Magistrate denied Bhardwaj's bail application last week, his attorney filed a bail petition with the Sessions Court.—Inputs from Agencies