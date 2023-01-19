Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): "Extremely sorrowfully, KCR flop" shout inshders within his "grandiloquent grandiose pomp and show 3rd All India Front with Akhilesh Yadav, D Raja, Arvind Kejriwal etc but they have failed to cut any ice with the very people of KCR's state Telengana leave alone impressing the rest of the country in any way". Why? Because, matter-of-factly opine Delhi-analysts, KCR is "unimpressive, banal, listless, loner-resembling, from-different-milieu grotesque, incongruous in the Centre thus still not 'Central' toned as of now". KCR himself of course is mighty excited, exuberant, enthusiastic 'bout his overt national prospects wherein he is stoically claimed to be seeing himself being easily accepted as their "national leader" even in "finnicky" Bihar, UP, MP, Punjab etc. Such claim is being pooh-poohed by the omniscent entities in these and other states because he is far, far away from the Cow Belt that has nothing to do any thing with the South from where KCR hails and thus, he is unacceptable "here in north". So, KCR flop?