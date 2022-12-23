K'tata HC declines to dismiss Dubai woman's obscene video case

Bengaluru (The Hawk): The Karnataka High Court declined to throw out the case brought against a lady who lives in Dubai, where she was accused of using a SIM card bought in her name to post obscene movies online.

The woman, who has spent 13 years living in Dubai, had petitioned Bengaluru East Cyber Crime Police Station to get the case against her quashed.

The case was recently taken up by the bench led by Justice K. Natarajan, who dismissed it and directed the petitioner to work with the investigative authorities.

The bench went on to say that just because the petitioner's name appeared on the SIM card that was used for the offence did not make her guilty.

It was necessary to look into the petitioner because she had been named as a suspect in the case. The petitioner woman must appear before the investigating officers, according to the court, in order to have her name removed from the case.

The court further ruled that in order to help prosecute the true offenders, she would need to formally confirm that someone had bought a SIM card in her name.

Based on the data provided by the mobile service provider, a case was filed against the woman. The Information Technology Act's Sections 67 and 67(B) were invoked in this case.

According to the woman's attorney, the petitioner has lived in Dubai for 13 years and was not at fault if a SIM card was bought in Bengaluru under her name without her knowledge.

Whether the SIM card was bought with or without her knowledge, or if she had bought it herself and provided it to the other person, the public prosecutor stated that the investigation must expose the truth. He proposed that given this context, the investigation should go on.

