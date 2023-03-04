K'taka: Forest watcher dies in wild elephant attack

Mysuru: Officials in Karnataka's Mysuru district reported on Saturday that a forest ranger was killed when a wild elephant attacked him while he was on patrol.

The incident happened in the Kalkere forest area, which is part of Bandipur National Park. The dead person has been identified as Bomma.

His partner, Madhu K., and him were out on patrol when the wild elephant attacked.

According to the authorities, the wild elephant that attacked Bomma ensnared him in its trunk and flung him down a deep ravine.

Bomma somehow had managed to inform the forest authorities about the attack.

He was pulled out of the gorge and taken right away to the hospital. Sadly, Bomma's injuries proved fatal, and he passed away en route.

The investigation has been taken up by the police and a case has been filed.—Inputs from Agencies