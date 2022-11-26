K'taka will establish assistance centres at all PU science colleges

Bengaluru (The Hawk): C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister of Higher Education, announced on Friday that Help Centers would be established at all pre-university scientific institutes in Karnataka to instruct students on how to complete CET applications without making mistakes.

"The meeting discussed about integrating Student Achievement Tracking System (SATS) available at the SSLC level with that of Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA)," he said after holding a meeting with Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh. "The KEA will intimate about the required information and two departments would work in coordination to find out permanent solution for the problems faced by students."

"At the moment, a lot of kids are giving incorrect information while citing their RD number, father's name, caste information, etc. Over the years, it has become customary to allow extra time for mistakes to be fixed. However, this is causing the entire process to drag out needlessly. Students will be instructed to complete the CET applications accurately to prevent this, the minister stated.

One male and one female coordinator will be chosen for every 100 students in each college. Four master trainers will also be stationed at the district centre, according to Narayan.

He stated that master trainers would only be trained by the authority, while coordinators would be trained by KEA via video conference.

Four steps will be given to students on how to complete the application. This involves giving the necessary information, such as reservation information, RD numbers, educational background, etc. By the month of February, he promised, all the knowledge students need to complete the CET application will be taught to them.

According to Nagesh, a proposal exists to combine the KEA system's data with the student data now available in the SATS system.

(Inputs from Agencies)