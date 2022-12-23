K'taka to act People with influenza-like sickness should get a COVID test

Belagavi (The Hawk): According to state health minister K. Sudhakar, the Karnataka government has decided to mandate Covid tests for people with influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) in light of the rise in coronavirus cases in several nations as a result of the arrival of the new variant.

"In view of the increase in Covid cases in several countries, including China, a high-level meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with technical advisory committee and senior officials to discuss about prevention and mitigation of infection in the state," Minister Sudhakar said in a statement to reporters following a meeting on Covid management.

"Every day, between 2,000 and 3,000 people are already undergoing Covid-19 tests. Additionally, it has been determined to undertake mandatory Covid tests for those in the state who have ILI and SARI.

In addition, Sudhakar stated that a warning would be issued requiring masks in enclosed, air-conditioned spaces.

Passengers coming from overseas at international airports will be subject to random testing and screening in accordance with Union government policies. The minister said that some persons were already undergoing testing at the airport.

Many hospitals have installed oxygen plants. We'll make sure they're operating properly. According to him, private hospitals would also be given the go-ahead to reserve beds for Covid. "We have agreed to reserve some beds in district hospitals for Covid," he said.

According to him, new regulations based on the Center's regulations would be announced in the state following a meeting at the level of the Union government.

People stopped obtaining the third dosage of the vaccination out of complacency as the frequency of Covid cases declined. Due to this, just 20% of the third dosage of immunisation has advanced, according to Sudhakar.

To achieve 100% coverage even after the third dose, we will set up specialised immunisation clinics throughout the state. We have also instructed staff to make sure there is an adequate supply of vaccines for these unique vaccination sites, the official said.

"People should not become complacent and should take the third dose as soon as feasible. The question of whether taking the third dose has any adverse effects also came up in the House. Such concerns shouldn't be heard by anyone. There is no proof, according to science, that the vaccine is dangerous. By getting vaccinated, we can defend ourselves from Covid, the minister argued.

(Inputs from Agencies)