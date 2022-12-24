K'taka school principal arrested for sexually harassing girl

Yadgir, Karnataka (The Hawk): According to authorities, the principal of a government residential school in the state's Yadgir district has been detained by Karnataka police for sexually harassing a female student.

Galeppa Poojari, Principal (Administration) of Morarji Desai Residential School, is the one who was detained. Police from Yadgir Woman's police station have detained him based on the complaint.

Police said that during a phone chat with the student, the accused used foul language and harassed her sexually. Officer Raghavendra visited the school after learning about the event and started an investigation.

The investigation has established the accused's sexual harassment, and a report regarding this has been given to the District Commissioner. The DC has suspended the principal in light of the investigation.

The CEO of the Karnataka Residential Education Institutions Association has also been ordered by the DC to take appropriate action against the accused. More research is being done.

