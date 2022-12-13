K'taka on high alert after first Zika virus case is found

Bengaluru (The Hawk): Following the confirmation of the first Zika virus case in the state, the Health department is on high alert.

A five-year-old child from the north Karnataka district of Raichur has been diagnosed with the virus.

The state administration has informed the health department to begin all preventative measures as of Tuesday to contain the sickness after becoming aware of it.

The Mandous cyclone's chilly, overcast, and rainy weather in the state has made things more difficult because, according to specialists, the virus spreads more quickly in these conditions.

The authorities are compiling the girl's travel history, and security measures have already been put in place in the girl's neighbourhood and immediate surrounds. Five people have tested negative so far after having their blood and urine samples from their parents and other family members gathered.

According to Dr. K. Sudhakar, the health minister, the government is equipped to deal with the situation. He said that the sickness had been proven by tests carried out by the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

On November 13, the girl had a fever. Her admission at Sindhanur's Government Hospital had been arranged by her parents. She was found to be suffering from dengue illness there. The girl was then transferred to the Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), where she received care from November 15 to November 18.

The doctors had sent samples of blood and urine to a facility in Pune. In Kerala in 2020, the first Zika virus was discovered in the nation. , which as s, the, the, and the vita the, and the the the, and ee in the world, and the current.e the

People are typically exposed to the zika virus through the bite of an infected Aedes species of mosquito. Typically, these mosquitoes only attack during the day. Unprotected sexual activity and blood contact are other ways that the disease is transmitted.

(Inputs from Agencies)