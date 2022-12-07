K'taka guy carries wife's body on shoulder since he can't afford transportation

Chamarajanagar (The Hawk): In a heartbreaking occurrence that occurred in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district on Wednesday, a man was seen carrying the body of his wife on his shoulder in a gunny bag since he couldn't afford to pay for transportation.

Kalamma, who was 26 years old, was named as the deceased.

Kalamma and her husband Ravi arrived in the Yelandur town a fortnight ago, according to the police.

They made a meagre life by gathering plastic items close to the office of the forest department. Kalamma, however, fell ill and passed away on Tuesday night.

Due of his lack of funds, Ravi placed the body in a gunny bag and carried it on his shoulder to a nearby riverbed where he planned to bury it.

However, the cops stopped him after becoming suspicious and learned about the incident.

To determine the precise reason of Kalamma's passing, the police have taken down his statement and sent the body for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, social media users have expressed sorrow for the husband after seeing images related to the event that have gone viral.

