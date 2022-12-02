K'taka Two boys get electrocuted while attempting to catch pigeons; their condition is severe

Bengaluru (The Hawk): In Bengaluru's Nandini Layout, two youngsters who were electrocuted while attempting to capture pigeons sustained severe burn injuries. Their situation is critical, according to the medical professionals.

The boys are currently receiving treatment at Victoria Hospital and are on the verge of passing away.

Chandru and Supreeth, two residents of Vijayanandanagara in Nandini Layout, have been identified as the children.

Police claim that on Thursday, two youngsters with an iron rod climbed onto a home's terrace in an effort to collect pigeons. Their iron track unexpectedly collided with a high tension wire going through the roof while attempting to capture birds. They received an electric shock and suffered severe burns all over their bodies.

The incident caused a short circuit as well as the burning of electronic items in nearby homes. The Victoria Hospital received the youngsters right away.

Supreeth, one of the victims, received 80% burn injuries and is receiving care in the intensive care unit. Chandru, a different sufferer, is receiving care in the burns ward. The investigation has been started by the police.

(Inputs from Agencies)