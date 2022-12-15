K'taka Minister presents silver brick to Ayodhya Ram temple

Bengaluru (The Hawk): On Thursday, 150 worshippers under the direction of Karnataka Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan presented a silver brick to the Ram temple at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

A silk saree was presented to Mata Sita, while Lord Rama and Lakshmana received Shalyas.

In the midst of chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai," "Ganga Mata ki Jai," "Saryu Mata ki Jai," "Jai Shri Ram," and other proclamations, the Minister presented the donations to Champak Rai, General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, and office-bearers of Rama Mandira Nyas.

At 11 a.m. on Thursday, worshippers travelling from Ramanagara in Karnataka arrived at the temple grounds. Gopal Bhat, a priest of Karnataka descent, and his followers offered sacrifices to the silver brick, silk saree, and shalyas.

Additionally, the priests gave the followers the holy soil that was gathered in Ayodhya.

There is a historical connection between Ayodhya and our Ramadevara Betta in Ramanagara, the minister tweeted (Now you know how the name has been derived).

Rama Mandira's sacred soil has been gathered, and it will be presented at Ramadevara Betta. According to Minister Narayan, the soil from Ramadevara Betta would be combined with this holy soil there.

