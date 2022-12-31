K'taka BJP slams Siddaramaiah's statement against Amit Shah

Bengaluru (The Hawk): On Saturday, the Karnataka BJP unit attacked opposition leader Siddaramaiah's claim that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is a "political businessman who has put up the Chief Minister's office for sale for Rs 2,000 crore," asserting that no position in the saffron party is up for sale.

A day following his comment, the party's state committee said on social media that "if lies are uttered a hundred times, it will not become the truth. You've made candidate tickets (for elections) available to purchase. You naturally have imagination.

"The CAG report maintains that there are no accounting for the Rs 35,000 crore that was spent during your government's tenure. To date, Siddaramaiah has not bothered to respond. You (Siddaramaiah) should be praised for your boldness. When the PMO requested proof of your charges, you vanished. You ignored the court's orders to submit proof.

"In the pretext of modernising the police forces, you swallowed Rs 68.8 crores. You find it upsetting that Amit Shah is visiting, repeating himself, and levelling accusations against the commission. You can't fool people, Mr. Siddaramaiah, the party said.

"Your government allocated Rs 1,43,341 crore for filling up lakes in the state," the BJP continued. Up until the end of the Congress government's term, no work was undertaken.

"Your colleagues' wallets were stuffed with cash for this project. The rains eventually filled the lakes. The people overthrew your government due of widespread corruption. 7,785 hectares of woodlands were handed to his own people for mining purposes," it continued.

(Inputs from Agencies)