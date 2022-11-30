Judges' wife in UP is conned out of Rs 13L by a cyber criminal

Lucknow (The Hawk): When a judge's wife attempted to raise her credit card's limit, she was defrauded of Rs 13 lakh by online criminals.

In her FIR, the complainant told the police that she had looked up the helpline number for her private bank online because she wanted to raise the credit card limit on it.

A scammer acting as a bank employee called her at the number and requested that she transfer Rs 15,000 to a bank account in order to enhance her credit limit. He promised that the money will be returned on November 25.

When the complainant did not receive the reimbursement, she allegedly called the number once more. The scammer gave her a link and requested that she fill out a form with information about her bank account.

"On November 28, a payment totaling Rs 13 lakh was taken as a loan from my bank account," she claimed. "I did not receive my money back."

Inspector Ranjeet Singh of the cyber cell stated that, on the surface, it appeared that the fraudster gained remote access to her phone in order to access her account information and obtain a loan.

"A FIR has been filed by us. The whereabouts of the scammers is being sought after, "added said.

According to Singh, scammers are posting their phone numbers on Google under the guise of a customer service helpline.

In order to access callers' mobile phones and gain access to their bank account information and one-time passwords, they ask them to download an app.

"Under no circumstances should you divulge any banking information, including card numbers, CVVs, ATM pins, banking passwords, and one-time passwords (OTPs), to anyone over the phone or by email. No reputable bank or business generally requests sensitive information from clients by phone or email "the policeman stated.

