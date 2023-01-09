Joshimath Subsidence: PM Has Assured All Possible Help: CM Dhami

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the state of all the possible help in the wake of the land subsidence in the holy town of Joshimath.

The CM said that Prime Minister Modi was seized of the situation in Joshimath and taking regular updates.

After nine wards or municipal areas of the Joshimath were declared as a 'sinking zone', CM Dhami said he had called for a collective effort at this hour of crisis.

"We have urged everyone to work as a team and save Joshimath. Residents of 68 houses, which were deemed to be in danger of collapse, have been shifted. An area spreading across 600 houses has been earmarked as a danger zone and efforts are underway to shift the residents inhabiting the area. At this time, everyone needs to come together to save Joshimath," the CM told ANI.

He said the priority for the government was to save Joshimath as well as safeguard lives and property. During a telephonic conversation with Dhami on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi enquired about the steps taken for the safety and rehabilitation of the affected residents of Joshimath.

According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), PM Modi also enquired about the progress of immediate and long-term action plans to mitigate and resolve the concerns of residents. "PM Modi spoke to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami over the telephone and inquired about the steps taken for the safety and rehabilitation of the affected residents and the progress of the immediate and long-term action plans to address their concerns," the CMO said in a statement.

The gateway to pilgrimage sites such as Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib, Joshimath is staring at an existential threat in the wake of land subsidence. More than 600 houses in the area have developed cracks in the wake of the landslide and subsidence.

Taking note of the situation, the Centre constituted a team of experts from seven different organisations to study and submit its recommendations after a high-level meeting on Joshimath.

The experts from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), National Institute of Disaster Management, Geological Survey of India, IIT Roorkee, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, National Institute of Hydrology and Central Building Research Institute have been tasked with assessing the situation and giving recommendations on preserving the holy town.

The decision to set up the expert team was taken in a high-level review meeting chaired by Principal Secretary to Prime Minister PK Mishra. —ANI