Joshimath Land Subsidence: Uttarakhand Cabinet Clears Rs 45 Crore Relief Fund For Affected Families

Dehradun: In view of the land subsidence incident in Uttarakhand's Joshimath, the State Cabinet on Friday approved an amount of Rs 45 crore as relief funds for the affected families.

The Cabinet also cleared a proposal to waive the electricity bill of all those affected for six months starting from November 2022. Also, it approved the proposal for providing employment under MNREGA to two members of each of the affected families.

The cabinet meeting was led by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, and discussions on key issues including relief for the people of affected areas were discussed.

"We have shifted 99 families from Joshimath so far and Rs 1.5 Lakh ex-gratia is being given. Assessment for rehabilitation is underway and we're making key decisions for the future," Dhami said after the meeting.

Affected people will be provided with a room or Rs 950 daily for accommodation Rs 450 shall be given for food. The cabinet also cleared a proposal to prepare a final package proposal and send the same to the union government within a week.

The cabinet has also approved the proposal for a geological survey to be conducted in the affected areas. Also, for assessing carrying capacity in hill stations in different phases. Earlier today, former Union Minister Uma Bharti met CM Dhami and discussed the security arrangements made for the affected families in Joshimath. —ANI