Joshimath Land-Subsidence: Rs 1.5 Lakh Ex Gratia To Affected Families: Dhami

Dehradun: In the wake of a land-subsidence crisis in Joshimath, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that 99 families from the area have been dislocated so far and Rs 1.5 lakh ex gratia is being provided to the affected families.

Earlier today, Dhami held a cabinet meeting in Dehradun in which key decisions for the area were discussed.

The chief minister said that Rs 1.50 lakhs are being given immediately as interim assistance to all those whose houses, shops and businesses have been affected.

"We have shifted 99 families from Joshimath so far and Rs 1.5 Lakh ex-gratia is being given. Assessment for rehabilitation is underway and we're making key decisions for future," Dhami said.

Dhami also said that no houses have been demolished so far and a survey team is present on-site to assess the situation.

"We have not demolished any houses so far and survey team is present over there," he added.

Earlier today, former Union Minister Uma Bharti met Dhami and discussed the security arrangements made for the affected families in Joshimath.

The said meeting was held at the residence of CM Dhami, where he said that an interim package is being given to the affected families.

Dhami said that an interim package is being given to the affected families in the land subsidence-affected area of Joshimath. "A committee has been constituted to decide the interim package and rate of rehabilitation. Compensation will be given keeping in view the interests of the affected stakeholders," he said.

Dhami also chaired a meeting with all stakeholders on the Joshimath land subsidence issue on Thursday.

During the meeting, he interacted with the Army, ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police), NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and scientists from various establishments engaged in landslide investigation, district administration, police and district-level officers associated with essential services at Sunil ITBP camp.

The CM said that the safety of the citizens is our biggest responsibility. He instructed everyone to ensure all arrangements for the safety of the people, a release from the chief minister's office said.

The Chief Minister also interacted with the scientists of various establishments engaged in the investigation of landslides and inquired about the ongoing studies and research into the causes of landslides in Joshimath. During the meeting, scientists informed the chief minister about the investigation so far.

Later, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with local public representatives and eminent citizens and asked everyone to work in coordination with the administration in times of disaster.

The government will provide all possible help for the rehabilitation of the affected people. Some people are creating a wrong atmosphere regarding Joshimath. Due to this, our people are being harmed and their economy is getting affected.

Joshimath, also known as Jyotirmath, is a city and a municipal board in Chamoli District in Uttarakhand. Located at a height of 6150 feet (1875 m), it is a gateway to several Himalayan mountain climbing expeditions, trekking trails and pilgrim centres like Badrinath.

Life in the hill town of Joshimath in Uttarakhand has been disrupted in the last few days as residents took to the streets to demand action for the cracks that have developed in their houses. —ANI