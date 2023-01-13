Jio Launches 5G Services In Uttarakhand; CM Dhami Congratulates Citizens In Hill State

Mumbai / Dehradun: Reliance Jio on Wednesday announced the launch of its True 5G services in Uttarakhand from Dehradun. On the occasion, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in a video message congratulated Jio, the people of Uttarakhand and the people of Dehradun in particular, at the launch of Jio True 5G services.

Apart from the existing investment of Rs 4,950 crore, a company's spokesperson said Jio would additionally invest over Rs 650 crore on the deployment of standalone 5G network in Uttarakhand.

Standalone 5G uses the 5G New Radio (NR) access network which is a set of standards that replaces the LTE network 4G wireless communications standard. The company said Jio True 5G was rolling out at a rapid pace and was the only 5G service to be present in Dehradun, delivering transformational benefits of this technology to Jio users.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "This launch is an important milestone for Uttarakhand and its people, who will benefit immensely from 5G services. Jio has always been at the forefront, especially when it comes to providing mobile and data connectivity in the state.

He said, "5G will also enable citizens and the government to remain connected on a real-time basis and will also improve the implementation and efficiency of government schemes for the last mile user."

He commented, "Jio has a robust network coverage across the state, right from the state capital, Dehradun, to Mana, the last Indian village in Uttarakhand, towards the Indo-Tibet border."

The Chief Minister said "Jio is the only operator in the state, present in all the Char Dhams, on the trek route of Shri Kedarnath Dham, and at Shri Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara, situated at an altitude of 13,650 m." In the statement, the Jio spokesperson said, "We are excited to commence Jio True 5G in Uttarakhand, starting from Dehradun. Jio True 5G will be a real game changer for Uttarakhand and will usher in a plethora of opportunities and enriched experiences for the citizens of the state as well as tourists of Uttarakhand." Starting Wednesday, the company said Jio users in Dehradun would be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to enjoy unlimited data at over 1 Gbps internet speed, at no additional cost. —ANI