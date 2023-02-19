Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Jaya Too Vocal...Jaya Bachchan as Rajya Sabha MP has shocked many of her fellow MP colleagues when she "castigated" or "tounge-lashed" at the House Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar while the House proceedings were in progress. The provocation for Jaya Bhaduri Bachchan directly pointing finger at the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar is being openly condemned as her act of indecency, arrogance, recalcitrance, superciliousness, mannerless beha-viour, proudiness, et al. But why does she do so considering during the then UPA Government's tenure, she did a similar kind of act that provoked her husband Amitabh Bachchan go for apology on behalf of Jaya. Will he do that again now? Or will he tacitly allow her to carry on with her "anti-Dhankar" tirade whenever she thinks it befitting for Amitabh Bachchan, question seniors in the citadel of world's largest democracy as they vividly recall how...the less said, the best, say they and stop...