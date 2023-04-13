J&K launches Rs 240 cr mutton production project

Anantnag: The Jammu and Kashmir government has launched a project worth Rs 240 crore to increase the mutton production.

"We have sanctioned a project worth Rs 240 crore to make Jammu and Kashmir self sufficient in mutton requirements. Currently, we are importing around 40 per cent from other states," Additional Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo told reporters.

He was here to attend the Mustard festival, celebrating the successful campaign for bringing around 1.40 lakh hectares of land under mustard cultivation. —Inputs from Agencies