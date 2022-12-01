J&K's Kathua road accident kills 3

Jammu (The Hawk): In the Kathua area of Jammu and Kashmir, a vehicle accident claimed the lives of three family members and injured another two.

Late on Wednesday night, according to police, a private vehicle left the driver's control in the Bani neighbourhood of the Kathua district.

"The car slid into a 300-foot-deep gorge." Three family members were instantly slain.

Police reported that "two injured victims were rescued and have been transferred to the government medical college hospital in Kathua town."

