Jamia Nagar violence case: HC overturns trial court ruling discharging Sharjeel, 10 others; orders charge framing

New delhi: On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court reversed a lower court's decision to dismiss charges against 11 individuals involved in the 2019 Jamia Nagar violence case. Among those individuals were JNU student Sharjeel Imam, as well as activists Asif Iqbal Tanha and Safoora Zargar.

The supreme court's reasoning for overturning the order was that violent collective action to demonstrate grief against ideological differences to a government policy had no place in a democracy and that all forms of dissent must be protected.

The high court ruled on the police's petition disputing the discharge order, and they were successful in having eight of the eleven defendants, including Imam and Zargar, charged with rioting.—Inputs from Agencies