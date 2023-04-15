  • Today is: Saturday, April 15, 2023
Jaishankar visits century-old shrine before leaving Mozambique

The Hawk
April15/ 2023

Maputo: Saturday, before wrapping up his first official visit to Mozambique, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar prayed at the century-old Salamanga Temple of Shree Ramchandrajee.

Excited to engage with the locals there. The preacher tweeted that he was praying for their "health, wellbeing, and success."

On Friday, April 15, Jaishankar met with Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi as part of his 10-day trip to the country. They talked about measures to grow the bilateral development company.—Inputs from Agencies

