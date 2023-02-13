Jaishankar Meets German Security Policy Adviser, Discusses Indo-Pacific

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to German Chancellor Jens Plotner today and exchanged views on the situation in Europe and the Indo-Pacific.

"Glad to meet Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to German Chancellor Jens Plotner today. Discussed our expanding strategic partnership and exchanged views on the situation in Europe and the Indo-Pacific," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Earlier, an Indo-German parliamentary group led by Ralf Brinkhaus, Chairman of the Indian German Parliament Affairs Committee visited India from January 28 to February 4, read a Deutscher Bundestag press release.

The other delegation members are Dr. Thorsten Rudolph (SPD), Maria Klein-Schmeink (ALLIANCE 90/ THE GREENS), Karina Conrad (FDP), Gerold Otten (AfD), and Sevim Dagdelen (DIE LINKE.).

The bilateral relations between India and Germany are founded on common democratic principles. India was amongst the first countries to establish diplomatic ties with the Federal Republic of Germany after the Second World War.

Germany cooperates with India to the tune of 1.3 billion Euros a year in development projects, 90 per cent of which serves the purpose of fighting climate change, saving natural resources as well as promoting clean and green energy.

India and Germany remain closely engaged on the issue of Ukraine and share concerns about the humanitarian crisis in the country.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali.

The two leaders discussed ways to boost economic ties, defence collaboration, and other important issues. The G20 meeting was the third meeting between Chancellor Scholz and PM Modi in 2022.

PM Modi visited Berlin on May 2 last year for the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations, which was followed by his visit to Schloss Elmau in Germany for the G7 Summit at the invitation of Chancellor Scholz.

Germany has also been supporting the construction of a huge solar plant in Maharashtra with a capacity of 125 Megawatt which generates annual CO2 savings of 155,000 tons. After the appointment of the new Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz in December 2021, India and Germany agreed that as major democracies and strategic partners, they will step up their cooperation to tackle common challenges, with climate change on top of the agenda. —ANI