JD(U) announces first candidate for Nagaland election

Dimapur: For the next Nagaland Assembly election on February 27th, the JD(U) has presented its first candidate.

Kitoho S Rotokha, general secretary of the state party, will run for office in Chumoukedemia district, representing the Ghaspani-II seat. On Sunday, JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh stated his party would execute the Naga political solution if it had "enough support" at the polls.

Singh announced that his party will run in the upcoming state election because it is committed to delivering on the hopes of its constituents.—Inputs from Agencies