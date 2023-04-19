Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Its Ajit again: Brutus personified as during late BalaSaheb Thackeray's life time when he ditched his "dear uncle" SharadRao Pawar and walked over from the Congress to the Shiv Sena and became the "pet" of Balasaheb, as fondly recalled by Ajit's uncle Sharad's NCP insiders whose remembrances of those days of the '90s are crystal clear! Now again, Et Tu (shameless, opportunist personified) Ajit...this time not in either of the 3 factions --- each of them led by "in power thus sky high supercilious" Eknath Shinde, "fully befuddled, confused, rattled" Uddhav Thackeray, "down-n-out-of-circulation" + "incongruous, anachronous" Raj Thackeray --- of the Shiv Sena but in to the BJP...Once he settles there firmly, he'll be followed by expectedly Sharad, then his daughter Supriya, then her son, Rambo. So, its Ajit again as the Mr NewMaker for his "Kaka", say insiders joyously amie oomph personified!