Italian PM Giorgia Meloni plans to visit India March 2-3

New Delhi: On Thursday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will begin a two-day visit to India aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in the fields of defence and security, economics, and technology.

It's been five years since Italy last sent such a high-level visit to India. There will also be a powerful corporate delegation joining Meloni, led by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) has announced that during Meloni's visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have extensive discussions on bilateral, regional, and global problems.—Inputs from Agencies