Iran requests India resume crude oil imports and accelerate Chabahar port project

New Delhi: On Friday, Iran made a strong case for the expedited development of the Chabahar port project and for India's use of the facility to ship diverse cargoes, arguing that the two countries would gain from the establishment of the vital transit hub.

While praising India for resisting Western pressure to stop buying Russian oil in the wake of the situation in Ukraine, Iran's ambassador Iraj Elahi called for a restart of crude oil imports from Iran.

Once the US decided to end sanction waivers for India and several other nations, India stopped buying crude oil from Iran.—Inputs from Agencies