International students can apply for US visa a year in advance: State Department

Washington: The announcement by the Biden administration that international students can apply for a visa up to a year before the start of their academic semester is a huge relief for anyone planning to study in the United States.

International students will not be able to enter the country on a student visa more than 30 days before the commencement of their programme, according to the State Department.

The United States typically issues two types of visas to international students: type F and type M. According to the State Department, "Student (F and M) visas for new students can be issued up to 365 days prior to the commencement date for a course of study."—Inputs from Agencies