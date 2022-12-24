International laws are broken by putting Kashmiri Pandit employees at danger: GKPD

Srinagar (The Hawk): The Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD), a campaign to acknowledge the genocide and ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Pandits, has shown support for the community's families who are employed in the Kashmir Valley.

The right to a decent existence is guaranteed by Article 21 of the Indian constitution, according to a statement from the GKPD, and the state is required to take action to uphold this right for its residents.

The organisation has reiterated that the physical and mental health of Kashmiri Pandit employees and their families has been negatively impacted by living constantly in fear of becoming the next targeted victim of a terrorist. They are expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri Pandits working in the valley as part of the Prime Minister's package.

"They have acted in good faith as Indian patriots thus far, therefore it is understandable that they do not want to stay in a location where their lives are in danger. However, they do have families to support, which would be impossible without a paycheck to cover their expenses while the situation is being stabilised.

"The Kashmiri Pandits' right to justice is being further infringed upon, according to the GKPD, by coercing genocide victims by placing them in danger. This is against international law, which has established an unquestionable responsibility on the State to Protect.

In the statement, it was stated that "GKPD calls upon all parties to work cooperatively on a win-win solution based on mutual respect and great compassion for the vulnerable and grievously injured Kashmiri Pandit community."

Manoj Sinha, the lieutenant governor of J&K, recently informed reporters that the government could not afford to pay the salaries of its workers who remain at home.

In response to the request for relocation made by Kashmiri Pandit employees working in the valley, Sinha made his statements.

He claimed that practically all of the Kashmiri Pandit personnel had been transferred to district headquarters that were safer.

