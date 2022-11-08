Interactive Day With The Alumnus Of Centre For Social Work

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Centre for Social Work, Panjab University, Chandigarh marked the Alumni meet with 18 pass out students from it's department. All the alumnus shared their valuable experiences with the students pursuing Masters of Social Work at present. Gaurav Gaur, Chairperson, Centre for Social Work welcomed all the passed out students and also shared what they were doing while studying here with the audience. He also narrated the initiatives taken by the department during last few years. He also asked for suggestions from the alumnus on further making the course market demand oriented. He also offered them to do any collaborative events in future with the department.