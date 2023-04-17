Inmate Dies During Treatment In UP Jail, Family Alleges Delay

Sitapur: An inmate of Sitapur district jail, facing charges of raping a minor, died during treatment at hospital here, the police said.

The family members of the deceased, Bablu Singh, alleged delay in treatment and staged a protest. Some fellow inmates also sat on a hunger strike but called it off after senior officials assured action.

Police said the victim had complained of stomach pain on Thursday following which he was shifted to the hospital on the advice of the jail doctor, where he died during treatment. His body has been sent for post-mortem. "Following the information of his death, some inmates refused to take food alleging negligence in treatment," said a senior jail official, adding that a probe has been ordered into the incident.

DG, prisons, S.N. Sabat, said deputy inspector general of prisons A.K. Singh has been sent from the prison headquarters to Sitapur to carry out the probe.

"Based on his report, further action will be initiated," the DG said. He added that there were allegations on the chief pharmacist of the jail of negligence and that will also be covered under investigation.

—IANS