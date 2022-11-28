Indian and Malaysian militaries are collaborating on operations in jungle terrain

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Garhwal Rifle Regiment of the Indian Army has sent a contingent to Malaysia to take part in a joint military exercise where the two sides would exchange military experience in conducting operations in jungle environments.

The "Harimau Shakti-2022" began at Pulai, Kluang, on Monday, and is expected to end on December 12, according to a representative of the Defense Ministry.

According to a representative of the ministry, Harimau Shakti has been held annually since 2012.

The exercise will increase the level of defence cooperation between the Malaysian and Indian armies, which will in turn strengthen their bilateral ties.

According to the Defence Ministry, in addition to logistics planning at the battalion level, the exercise's schedule includes the establishment of a joint command post, a surveillance centre, sharing of expertise in the employment of aerial assets, technical demonstrations, casualty management, and casualty evacuation.

The culmination of joint field training exercises, combat debates, and demonstrations will be a two-day validation exercise with a focus on improving tactical skills, increasing interoperability between the forces, and fostering relationships between the Armies.

The Indian Army announced that soldiers from the Royal Malay Regiment and the Garhwal Rifle Regiment, both of which have combat experience, will also share lessons learned from operations to improve interoperability in the planning and execution of diverse operations in jungle terrain.

According to the Army, the scope of this exercise includes a command planning exercise at the battalion level and a field training exercise at the company level on unconventional operations in jungle terrain.

(Inputs from Agencies)