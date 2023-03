New Delhi: Sunday, the Indian Navy successfully test-fired the BrahMos supersonic missile from a ship in the Arabian Sea.

The missile that was tested had the indigenous "seeker and booster', officials stated.

"The Indian Navy carried out a successful precision hit in the Arabian Sea using a ship-launched BrahMos missile equipped with an indigenous seeker and booster built by the Defense Research and Development Organization," stated a senior military official.—Inputs from Agencies