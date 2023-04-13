India unsure of Zelenskyy's G20 attendance

New Delhi: Days after Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova announced that he will be glad to address the G20 conference in September, India on Thursday was noncommittal on whether or not Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would go.

Dzhaparova said Zelenskyy would be pleased to speak at the summit, as he did at the group's summit in Bali in November, during an address to a think tank in Delhi on Tuesday.

The meeting in Bali was attended by the video-conferencing president of Ukraine. In September, India will host the G20 meeting in Delhi as the country currently serves as G20 president.—Inputs from Agencies