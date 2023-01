New Delhi: According to the Union Health Ministry's latest statistics, the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in India rose by 109 in a single day, bringing the total number of current cases to 1,842.

Covid infections in the country have risen to 4.46 crore (4,46,82,639), the data said.

According to information that was updated at 8 am, the number of deaths from the disease is 5,30,740, with one death having been reported by the state of Gujarat.—Inputs from Agencies