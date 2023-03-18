India never stopped trading with Pakistan: Indian diplomat

Islamabad: A senior Indian official stated that India has never cut off commerce with Pakistan and is working towards normalising business ties, adding that "money speaks its own language" and that modern diplomacy places a premium on tourism, trade, and technology.

India's Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan, Suresh Kumar, made these comments on Friday at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), as reported by the Dawn daily.

“India always wants bet­­ter relations with Pak­istan because we cannot change our geography,” he explained.—Inputs from Agencies