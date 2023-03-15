  • Today is: Wednesday, March 15, 2023
India invites Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif to SCO meeting: Report

March15/ 2023

Islamabad: According to media reports from Wednesday, India has extended an invitation to Khawaja Asif, the defence minister of Pakistan, to attend the upcoming April conference of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in New Delhi.

Nowadays, India presides over the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which includes China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

India, now serving as SCO president, will soon begin hosting a number of important conferences.—Inputs from Agencies

