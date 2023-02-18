India enter semifinals after remarkable comeback

Dubai: On Friday at the Asia Mixed Team Badminton Championships being held in this location, India stunned Hong Kong with a miraculous comeback to win 3-2 and advance to the semifinals of the competition.

PV Sindhu and the doubles team of Dhruv Kapila and Chirag Shetty, along with PV Sindhu, brought the score back to even for the Indians after they suffered defeats in the first two sets. The Indians were behind 0-2 at the time.

Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto put up a valiant effort in the first match of the tie, but they were unable to defeat Lee Chun Hei Reginald and Tsz Yau NG in the mixed doubles match, which resulted in Hong Kong taking a 1-0 lead in the game.—Inputs from Agencies