Bengaluru: Several countries, including Argentina and Egypt, have expressed an interest in buying India's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas.

India is in negotiations with both Argentina and Egypt about a possible delivery of Tejas aircraft, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) chairman CB Ananthakrishnan said on the sidelines of Aero India-2023 on Tuesday.

He mentioned that Egypt needs 20 planes and Argentina is keen on buying 15 fighter aeroplanes.—Inputs from Agencies